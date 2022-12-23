Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Paint Time
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
My Will to Change Support Group – in person
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Third Annual Christmas in the Park
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Westmorland City Park, 201 S. F St.,
Westmorland
INFO Free food, light parade, entertainment, pictures with Santa, ugly Christmas sweater contest, caroling and more!
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
