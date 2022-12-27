El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

It’s Storytime at your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Free Snack to go

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18. First come first serve basis. Please pick up through the main entrance.

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

