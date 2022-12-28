El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Program
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 8th St., Imperial
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Farm Smart Presentation
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO For questions or more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
My Will to Change Support
WHEN 8:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM ID: 858 3422 8489, Passcode: 286461
