El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Adult Literacy Program

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 8th St., Imperial

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Farm Smart Presentation

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

INFO For questions or more information, contact (760) 344-1891.

Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

My Will to Change Support

WHEN 8:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM ID: 858 3422 8489, Passcode: 286461

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.