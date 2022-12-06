El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City
INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
It's Storytime at your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Christian Women’s Club Luncheon
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Speaker David Hughes "Travels the World and Finds the Gift of Life in Unexpected Places" and Christmas Bazaar. Preschool nursery provided. Reservations required, please contact Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
After School Art Program
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO For ages 11 to 18
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
City of El Centro Celebration of Cheryl Viegas-Walker
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Council Chambers, 1275 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Celebrating 25 years of service by Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker. Reception to follow.
