El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City

INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

It's Storytime at your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Christian Women’s Club Luncheon

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Speaker David Hughes "Travels the World and Finds the Gift of Life in Unexpected Places" and Christmas Bazaar. Preschool nursery provided. Reservations required, please contact Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

After School Art Program

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO For ages 11 to 18

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

City of El Centro Celebration of Cheryl Viegas-Walker

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Council Chambers, 1275 W. Main St., El Centro

INFO Celebrating 25 years of service by Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker. Reception to follow.

