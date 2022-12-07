El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 a.m. Shake Rattle and Read, 9:45 Tales for Tots, 11:00 a.m. Preschool Power

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Alzheimer’s Association Free

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora Dr. and Imperial Ave.)

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

Story Time Day

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Kung Fu: Beginner

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Salton Sea Community Update

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or online through ZOOM

WHERE Calipatria High School library, 601 Main St., Calipatria

INFO Join for an update on 10-year restoration plan of the Salton Sea. ZOOM link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81967335579

