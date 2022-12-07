El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. Shake Rattle and Read, 9:45 Tales for Tots, 11:00 a.m. Preschool Power
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora Dr. and Imperial Ave.)
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Domestic Violence Class for Men (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,
El Centro
Story Time Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Kung Fu: Beginner
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Salton Sea Community Update
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or online through ZOOM
WHERE Calipatria High School library, 601 Main St., Calipatria
INFO Join for an update on 10-year restoration plan of the Salton Sea. ZOOM link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81967335579
