El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Storytime with ECEP

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Free Compost Pail Pickup for El Centro residents

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Free food waste pails to compost kitchen scraps. For El Centro residents only.

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Community Education Center, Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Road, El Centro

INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

Imperial County Association of Retired Employees meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W State St., El Centro

INFO The Christmas meeting will begin at noon with a potluck lunch. Business meeting, Christmas games and drawings will follow. 

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

