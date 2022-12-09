LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Medical Center, 1415 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Fountain of Youth Spa, 1500 Spa Road, Niland
INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 P.M.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Recovery Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Sign-in/Welcome: Early Learning with Families Room. Activities: conducted throughout the library.
Movie Day
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and up. Movie featured: The Nightmare Before Christmas.
City of Imperial’s Parade of Lights
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Imperial
INFO Parade Route will starts at 4th and Imperial Avenue and head north towards 15th Street. Parade participants must be set in the staging area no later than 4:00 p.m.
