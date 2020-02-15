WHEN 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion, 770 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Vendors, artists, cosplay contests, video game contests, panels, live music and more. All kids 9 and under free with one paid adult. For more information, visit www.imperialvalleycomiccon.com.
Dunaway Dash 10/15K trail run/walk
WHEN 8 a.m. to noon
WHERE Dunaway Road, Ocotillo
INFO Second annual Dunaway Dash trail race. This year’s course will feature two distances of 10K and 15K. The 10K course is a very fun, mostly flat course that is suitable for running and walking. The 15K course is more challenging with some decent climbs involved. The event is rain or shine. Both courses are out-and-back and offer aid at the 5K and 7.5K points of the course. Kid-friendly course for the 10K. One price for either distance; you choose during the event how far you want to run. Finishing awards to all runners. Location is Dunaway Road at Interstate 8, south side of freeway. Late signups from 7 a.m. to the race start at 8 a.m.
