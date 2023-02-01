Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro (Aurora and Imperial avenues).
INFO The program for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia offers emotional support. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.
Vo Medical Center Ribbon
Cutting and Grand Opening
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. free community luncheon, 5:00 p.m. ribbon cutting
WHERE Vo Medical Center new location, 290 W. Main St., Brawley
INFO Lunar New Year celebration, Lion Dance, food, music, and red envelopes giveaway, Lunar New Year celebration. Open to everyone.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
IVC Orientation in Spanish
WHEN 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College Room 2734, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO For more information contact (760) 352-8320.
