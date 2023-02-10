Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support (in person)
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Family Literacy Program Movie Showing
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Featured movie is Gnomeo and Juliet. New families can register for the Family Literacy Program at cityofimperial.recdesk.com/Community/Program. For more info please call (760) 355-1332.
Carrot Festival Kick-Off Concert
WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Rd., Holtville
INFO Event features performance by Pure Majik, food beer garden and food vendors. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.