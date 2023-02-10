Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support (in person)

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

Family Literacy Program Movie Showing

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO Featured movie is Gnomeo and Juliet. New families can register for the Family Literacy Program at cityofimperial.recdesk.com/Community/Program. For more info please call (760) 355-1332.

Carrot Festival Kick-Off Concert

WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Rd., Holtville

INFO Event features performance by Pure Majik, food beer garden and food vendors. Admission is free.

