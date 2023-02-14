Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.

Cardio Drumming

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Valentine’s Day Celebration

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Raise a Reader

WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 yrs.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For all ages

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

