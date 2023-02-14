Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.
Cardio Drumming
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Valentine’s Day Celebration
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Raise a Reader
WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 yrs.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,
El Centro
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,
El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For all ages
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,
El Centro
