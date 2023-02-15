Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Zumba
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Alzheimer’s Association Free Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley
INFO The program for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia offers emotional support. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. If there is not a better turnout, we will continue with only the El Centro meetings on the first Wednesdays of the month. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Chair Yoga
WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 and older
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Storytime Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Pride Meeting
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
