Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Zumba

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Alzheimer’s Association Free Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley

INFO The program for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia offers emotional support. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. If there is not a better turnout, we will continue with only the El Centro meetings on the first Wednesdays of the month. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Chair Yoga

WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 and older

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Storytime Day

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Pride Meeting

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

