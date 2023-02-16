Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Senior Club Meeting

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Entertainment Thursdays

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

ICPHD Community Update

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM meeting ID: 862 4846 5621 and passcode: 304715

INFO The update will include information on COVID-19, Monkeypox and influenza.

Raise a Reader

WHEN 3:00 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Grant Discussion Meeting

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

American Legion Post 138 Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO The public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

'HIV Prevention and the Black Community' Forum

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE China Palace Steak House, 1775 Adams Ave., El Centro

INFO Target audience Black leaders and healthcare providers.

