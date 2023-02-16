Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Senior Club Meeting
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Entertainment Thursdays
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
ICPHD Community Update
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM meeting ID: 862 4846 5621 and passcode: 304715
INFO The update will include information on COVID-19, Monkeypox and influenza.
Raise a Reader
WHEN 3:00 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Grant Discussion Meeting
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
American Legion Post 138 Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO The public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
'HIV Prevention and the Black Community' Forum
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE China Palace Steak House, 1775 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO Target audience Black leaders and healthcare providers.
