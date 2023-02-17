Farm Smart Trip

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE 1004 E. Holton Rd., Holtville

INFO Free to all seniors. Call the El Centro Adult Center for more information (760) 370-0160.

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support (in person)

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

Family Literacy Movie and Crafts

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO Featured movie is Shrek. New families can register for the Family Literacy Program at cityofimperial.recdesk.com/Community/Program. For more info please call (760) 355-1332.

Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E,

El Centro

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Paint Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older

