Ashes on the Go

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Methodist Church, 312 8th St., El Centro

INFO Ash Wednesday March 22, 2023. Drive through the parking lot to receive your Ashes.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Arts and Craft

WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Inclusive Arts

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 8 and older. Created for people with special needs. This free class will help develop artistic abilities and promote personal development. Instructor Eduardo Quintero. Art materials provided.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Free Snack to Go

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.