Ashes on the Go
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Methodist Church, 312 8th St., El Centro
INFO Ash Wednesday March 22, 2023. Drive through the parking lot to receive your Ashes.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Arts and Craft
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Inclusive Arts
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 8 and older. Created for people with special needs. This free class will help develop artistic abilities and promote personal development. Instructor Eduardo Quintero. Art materials provided.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Free Snack to Go
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
