Chair Yoga
WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Men’s Cancer Support Group
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampatt’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and sharing strategies that help with side effects. Some lunch will be provided. For more information, please call IV Cancer Support Center at (858) 405-2576 or Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467.
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Guitar
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Ashes on the Go
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Methodist Church, 312 8th St.,
El Centro
INFO Ash Wednesday March 22, 2023. Drive through the parking lot to receive your Ashes.
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Storytime
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For all ages
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.