Chair Yoga

WHEN 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Men’s Cancer Support Group

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampatt’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and sharing strategies that help with side effects. Some lunch will be provided. For more information, please call IV Cancer Support Center at (858) 405-2576 or Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467.

Jewelry

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Guitar

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Ashes on the Go

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Methodist Church, 312 8th St.,

El Centro

INFO Ash Wednesday March 22, 2023. Drive through the parking lot to receive your Ashes.

Domestic Violence Class for Men

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El

Centro

Storytime

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

INFO For all ages

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

