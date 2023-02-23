Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Crochet

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Pilates

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old. 

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Reservations for Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon

WHEN Last day to RSVP Thursday, February 23 for February 28 meeting.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 to RSVP. Speaker Angela Alexander with "Love Letters: Turning Pain into Power and Grief into Peace" and special feature Monica Castro with "Hair Care Tips." Preschool nursery provided.

Book Club

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico 

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Arts and Crafts

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE 940 West Main St., St. 211, El Centro

INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact Federico Garcia at federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us.

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

