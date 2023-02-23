Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Crochet
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Pilates
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Reservations for Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN Last day to RSVP Thursday, February 23 for February 28 meeting.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Please call Diane Griffith at (760) 791-6450 to RSVP. Speaker Angela Alexander with "Love Letters: Turning Pain into Power and Grief into Peace" and special feature Monica Castro with "Hair Care Tips." Preschool nursery provided.
Book Club
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Arts and Crafts
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE 940 West Main St., St. 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact Federico Garcia at federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us.
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
