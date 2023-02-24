Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to “practice saying it in English.”
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Bingo/Loteria
WHEN 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Jewelry
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support (in person)
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Domestic Violence Class for Men (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
16th Annual Air Show Gala
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Old Eucalyptus School House, 796 W. Evan Hewes Hwy, El Centro
INFO Please contact the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at (760) 352-7413 for more information.
Casual & Fine Jewelry for charity
WHEN Saturday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Rio Bend RV Park & Golf Resort, 1589 Drew Rd., El Centro
INFO Handmade one of a kind artisan jewelry sale by winter visitor Sharon Stirtz. All proceeds go to Clothe Needy Kids via national charity Assistance League. For more information contact sharonstirtz@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.