LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City

INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org

Tai Chi

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.

Food Distribution

WHEN 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

WHERE West Shores Assembly of God Church 2086 Frontage Rd., Salton City

INFO Location of monthly commodities.

Senior Nutrition

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Speaker Angela Alexander with "Love Letters: Turning Pain into Power and Grief into Peace" and special feature Monica Castro with "Hair Care Tips." RSVP required. Preschool nursery provided.

Arts and Crafts

WHEN 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Raise a Reader: Shake, Rattle and Read

WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Imperial County Fire Station 3 Open House

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE 1828 Park St., Seeley

INFO Attendees can enjoy a meet and greet with Sparky the Fire Dog, free hot dogs, and a live fire demonstration at 5:30 p.m.

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Crepe Paper Flower Craft

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Brawley Development Community Update

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE SDSU-IV Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO SDSU-IV seeks community input for Brawley's STEM building. SDSU College of Professional Studies and fine arts student musical performance will follow question and answer session. Attendees can register at bitly.ws/zXQw 

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

