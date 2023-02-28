LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City
INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Tai Chi
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.
Food Distribution
WHEN 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
WHERE West Shores Assembly of God Church 2086 Frontage Rd., Salton City
INFO Location of monthly commodities.
Senior Nutrition
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Speaker Angela Alexander with "Love Letters: Turning Pain into Power and Grief into Peace" and special feature Monica Castro with "Hair Care Tips." RSVP required. Preschool nursery provided.
Arts and Crafts
WHEN 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. 1st St., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Raise a Reader: Shake, Rattle and Read
WHEN 2:00 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 2:45 p.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 4:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Imperial County Fire Station 3 Open House
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE 1828 Park St., Seeley
INFO Attendees can enjoy a meet and greet with Sparky the Fire Dog, free hot dogs, and a live fire demonstration at 5:30 p.m.
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Crepe Paper Flower Craft
WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Brawley Development Community Update
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE SDSU-IV Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO SDSU-IV seeks community input for Brawley's STEM building. SDSU College of Professional Studies and fine arts student musical performance will follow question and answer session. Attendees can register at bitly.ws/zXQw
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
