LifeStream

Community Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley

INFO Donors receive mini-physical. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”

Preschool Bingo

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Movie Day

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.