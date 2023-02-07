LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City

INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., EL Centro

INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., EL Centro

INFO All ages

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Inclusive Arts

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 8 and older. Created for people with special needs. This free class will help develop artistic abilities and promote personal development. Instructor Eduardo Quintero. Art materials provided.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Free Wealth Building, Home Buying/Selling Workshop

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Mozzarelli's Pizza, 123 W. Barioni Blvd., Imperial

Black and White art exhibition opening night

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO Exhibit will be open through Thursday, February 16

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

