LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE West Shores High School, 2381 Shore Hawk, Salton City
INFO Donors receive a free mini-physical with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., EL Centro
INFO For children ages 0 to 5, designed to help children socialize and listen to stories, songs and fingerplays. Manipulatives, board books and other toys will be provided for parents/caregivers to share with their children.
Crafty Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., EL Centro
INFO All ages
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Inclusive Arts
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 8 and older. Created for people with special needs. This free class will help develop artistic abilities and promote personal development. Instructor Eduardo Quintero. Art materials provided.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Free Wealth Building, Home Buying/Selling Workshop
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Mozzarelli's Pizza, 123 W. Barioni Blvd., Imperial
Black and White art exhibition opening night
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO Exhibit will be open through Thursday, February 16
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
