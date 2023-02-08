Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540
Park Ave., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Domestic Violence Class for Men
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El
Centro
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For all ages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.