Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

ICARE Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) will host a potluck. Business meeting and raffles will follow.

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Thursdays BINGO

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Origami Party

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

