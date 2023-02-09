Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE The City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 p.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
ICARE Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) will host a potluck. Business meeting and raffles will follow.
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Thursdays BINGO
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Origami Party
WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
