Happening Today: Jan. 19: EL CENTRO: Old Time Acoustic Jam session By IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS STAFF Jan 19, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHEN 3 to 5 p.m. WHERE Quad area of the First United Methodist Church of El Centro, Eighth and Olive. INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. An audience is also welcome. There is no cost for this event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musician Info Music Eighth Cost Jam Session Quad Area Event Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Right Now 44° Sunny Humidity: 41% Cloud Coverage:% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:43:41 AM Sunset: 05:02:18 PM Today Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Featured Connect With Us Facebook Twitter YouTube Photo Galleries +53 This Week in Pictures: Jan. 10-16 +44 This Week in Pictures: Jan. 3-9 +32 This Week in Pictures: Dec. 27-Jan. 2 Videos Imperial Irrigation District - Where Customers Always Come First Families enjoy fun-filled day at 39th annual Children’s Fair Newsom pledges to step up ‘our game’ for ailing Salton Sea Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Top Jobs City of Holtville Customer Service & Marketing Coordinator Accountant RN/LVN/CNA Full time Gen. Maint./Custodian. Salesperson Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFernandez accepts plea deal on DUIFirst-time team wins first Brisket Cook-OffAcepta Concejal Fernández culpabilidadFallece residente de Heber en accidente de tránsitoTwo affordable housing projects get county’s blessingDenuncia agresión en bar de El CentroNew pediatric clinic opens in ImperialCondenan a residente de Calexico a 10 años de prisión por narcotráfico$830K grant to assist at-risk youthBlood drive held in memory of Joshua Holmes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. E-Edition Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. This Week in Review A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more. Today's Headlines Imported List: Today's Headlines Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.