Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

Raise a Reader

WHEN For ages 0 to 18 mo. 9:00 a.m., for ages 18 to 36 mo. 9:45 a.m., and for ages 3 to 5 years old 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., El Centro

It's Storytime at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

After School Art Program

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO Program is free. For more info please email info@ivlgbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066.

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

