El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

ICARE Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees will host a potluck. Business meeting and raffles will follow.

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Creative Thursdays Poetry

WHEN 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older. Participants will receive their own journal and pen to create their poetry. The workshop will teach different styles of poetry as a guide to create their own. 

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.