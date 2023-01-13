January 13

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd.,

Imperial

INFO Donors receive free mini physical and results

are posted on patient’s private portal. Please set up

appointment at LStream.org or call 1-800-879-4484.

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the

office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support – in person

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Family Literacy Storytime and Craft

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

January 14

ISDRA Sand Dunes Cleanup

WHEN 8:00 a.m. for registration

WHERE North registration sites: Glamis Beach Store, Wash Road (Wash 1), Gecko Road, Oldsmobile Hill, the swing set and the flagpole. South registration sites: Gordon’s Well, Buttercup (vendor row), Ogilby Camp, and Midway Campground.

INFO Volunteers will search for and collect litter. Trash bags will be traded in for drawing tickets and prize drawing will take place after lunch.

CCC: Pro-Life Conference

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Christ Community Church, 516 Main St., Brawley

INFO Featuring speaker Alan Shlemon. Conference is free.

