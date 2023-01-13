January 13
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd.,
Imperial
INFO Donors receive free mini physical and results
are posted on patient’s private portal. Please set up
appointment at LStream.org or call 1-800-879-4484.
Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the
office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support – in person
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Family Literacy Storytime and Craft
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
January 14
ISDRA Sand Dunes Cleanup
WHEN 8:00 a.m. for registration
WHERE North registration sites: Glamis Beach Store, Wash Road (Wash 1), Gecko Road, Oldsmobile Hill, the swing set and the flagpole. South registration sites: Gordon’s Well, Buttercup (vendor row), Ogilby Camp, and Midway Campground.
INFO Volunteers will search for and collect litter. Trash bags will be traded in for drawing tickets and prize drawing will take place after lunch.
CCC: Pro-Life Conference
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 516 Main St., Brawley
INFO Featuring speaker Alan Shlemon. Conference is free.
