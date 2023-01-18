El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J St., Brawley
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave.,
El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 and older
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
INFO All ages
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
