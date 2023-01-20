Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the
office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
My Will to Change Support
– in person
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
(English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,
El Centro
Paint Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older
January 21
CR&R Community Clean-up Event
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE CR&R, 599 E. Main St., El Centro
INFO For El Centro residential customers only, must show proof of residency; drivers license and water bill. Items such as furniture, yard waste, large appliances,
and e-waste will be accepted. No commercial type loads or dumping allowed. Cover loads required.
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Playmania
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Crummett Park, 7th St. and Enicnas Ave.,
Calexico
INFO For ages 7 to 12. Children can enjoy outdoor fun relays and obstacle courses. Pre-registration guarantees event T-shirt. There is a small fee. For more information please call the Calexico Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave.,
El Centro
Fourth Annual Brisket Cook Off
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley
WHERE Fundraiser event. Set donation price per plate ticket. Enjoy beer garden, line dancing, petting zoo, and vendors.
