El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Relapse Prevention
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Black and White Art Exhibit Drop Off
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 233 Fourth St., Calexico
INFO For ages 16 and up. Registration deadline January 20. Registration is free. Art mediums: paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, digital images and short films (5 minutes maximum). Exhibit open February 7 to February 16. Register at calexicocreation.org.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Pajama Party Family Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
IVDM Book Club Rocky Readers
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Featured book is "The Settler Sea." The there is a membership fee for non-members and free for museum members. Call IV Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesermuseum.org.
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
