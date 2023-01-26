El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

Relapse Prevention

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Black and White Art Exhibit Drop Off

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 233 Fourth St., Calexico 

INFO For ages 16 and up. Registration deadline January 20. Registration is free. Art mediums: paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, digital images and short films (5 minutes maximum). Exhibit open February 7 to February 16. Register at calexicocreation.org.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Pajama Party Family Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

IVDM Book Club Rocky Readers

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Featured book is "The Settler Sea." The there is a membership fee for non-members and free for museum members. Call IV Desert Museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesermuseum.org.

Adult Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.