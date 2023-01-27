Friday Morning English
Conversation Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro
INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”
Puzzle Palooza
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 18 and older
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
My Will to Change Support –
in person
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Family Literacy Program and
Outdoor Fun
WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Eager Park, 200 W. 9th and G Streets, Imperial
INFO Open to all ages.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
January 28
Tree Planting Community Event
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Alyce Gereaux Splash Pad Park, 1455 Magnolia St., Brawley
INFO Free tree planting training.
Farm to Preschool Festival
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Farm Smart, 1004 Holton Rd., Holtville
INFO For ages 0-5 and their families/caregivers. Harvest vegetables, music, resource tables, door prizes, and more. No registration required.
