Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (in the office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”

Puzzle Palooza

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For ages 18 and older

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

My Will to Change Support –

in person

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Family Literacy Program and

Outdoor Fun

WHEN 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Eager Park, 200 W. 9th and G Streets, Imperial

INFO Open to all ages.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

January 28

Tree Planting Community Event

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Alyce Gereaux Splash Pad Park, 1455 Magnolia St., Brawley

INFO Free tree planting training.

Farm to Preschool Festival

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Farm Smart, 1004 Holton Rd., Holtville

INFO For ages 0-5 and their families/caregivers. Harvest vegetables, music, resource tables, door prizes, and more. No registration required.

