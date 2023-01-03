It's Storytime at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Speaker Emily Firnstahl from Tucson, Arizona on "Successful Living," and special feature Jacqueline Estrada Riddell from Best S.T.E.P. Forward. There is a cost. For reservations please call Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450. Preschool nursery provided.

ARTsy Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Free Snack to go

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

