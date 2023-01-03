It's Storytime at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Speaker Emily Firnstahl from Tucson, Arizona on "Successful Living," and special feature Jacqueline Estrada Riddell from Best S.T.E.P. Forward. There is a cost. For reservations please call Diane Griffith (760) 791-6450. Preschool nursery provided.
ARTsy Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Free Snack to go
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.