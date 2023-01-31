El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.
It's Storytime at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley
INFO Preschool nursery provided.
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
IVC Registration Event at Camarena Library
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Those thinking of registering for Imperial Valley College can get assistance in applying and registering for classes. Program resources available.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.