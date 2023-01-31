El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect, pools are heated.

It's Storytime at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Brawley Christian Women's Club Luncheon

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Gateway Church Fellowship Hall, 4249 Hwy 86, Brawley

INFO Preschool nursery provided.

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

IVC Registration Event at Camarena Library

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Those thinking of registering for Imperial Valley College can get assistance in applying and registering for classes. Program resources available.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

