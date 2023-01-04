Shake Rattle and Read
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Preschool Power
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
