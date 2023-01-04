Shake Rattle and Read

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Alzheimer’s Association Free

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Preschool Power

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

