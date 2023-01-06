LifeStream Blood Drive

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley

INFO Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and free mini-physical. To set up an appointment contact LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.

Friday Morning English

Conversation Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church (office area), 312 S. 8th St., El Centro

INFO For those 18 and older wanting to improve and/or practice their English conversation skills. It is a fun and relaxed time to practice “saying it in English.”

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support – in person

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave.,

El Centro

Movie Day

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

IVDM Presents: Stargazing during Full Moon

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Telescopes, talks, games, prizes and special guest Michael Connolly Miskwish. Please bring lawn chairs and binoculars.

