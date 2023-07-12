Dairy Day Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Kindergarten to second grade. The event is free but requires preregistration by emailing director@pioneersmuseum.net.

Read-to-me

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

LifeStream Blood Drive

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE ECRMC Education Center at Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro

INFO Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcomed.

Storytime

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Special Guest: Dippy Duck

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Open to all ages.

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Teen Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Pioneers’ Museum Teen Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Free event. To register please visit eventbrite.com/e/teen-night-at-the-museum-tickets-647266410257?.

Cooking with Cecy

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.