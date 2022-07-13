Baby Time

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO 0 TO 2 years old

Read-to-me Preschool Program

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO 3 to 5 years old

Coloring Day

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Comic Book Club

WHEN 4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5 years old

Let’s meet… Calexico Police

Department

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For all ages

Teen Club

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 to 17 years old

