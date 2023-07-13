School Age Presentation with Dippy Duck
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ICOE Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Board Game Hour
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
Let's Talk
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
