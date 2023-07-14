Summer Reading Program

WHEN 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Movies at the Library

WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO Sensory storytime

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Family Literacy Movie Night: Luca

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO Register on RecDesk at https://cityofimperial.recdesk.com.

July 15

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Sensory storytime.

ECRMC Hello Summer Fest

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE ECRMC Community Education Center (Imperial Valley Mall), 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro

INFO Health screenings, cooking class, CPR demo, giveaways, Zumba demo class, photo booth, pet adoption by Humane Society of Imperial County and more.

