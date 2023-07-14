Summer Reading Program
WHEN 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Movies at the Library
WHEN 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Sensory storytime
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Family Literacy Movie Night: Luca
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Register on RecDesk at https://cityofimperial.recdesk.com.
July 15
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Sensory storytime.
ECRMC Hello Summer Fest
WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE ECRMC Community Education Center (Imperial Valley Mall), 3451 Dogwood Rd., El Centro
INFO Health screenings, cooking class, CPR demo, giveaways, Zumba demo class, photo booth, pet adoption by Humane Society of Imperial County and more.
