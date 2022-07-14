Presentations
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO School age
Teen Program
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18 years old
Summer Program Reading
WHEN 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Sensory Hour
WHEN 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Steam Lab
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For 6 to 12 years old
Let’s talk conversation group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 years and older
