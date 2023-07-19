Fentanyl Awareness Summit
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Health, prevention, legal and political implications. Registration information TBA.
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Special Guest: Imperial Valley Regional Management Agency
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Open to all ages.
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
“Decision Making” Presentation
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Oriented toward 4th to 8th graders. Presentation by Crime Prevention Unit.
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
“Create a Resume” Workshop For Adults
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO For more information please email adultliteracy@brawley-ca.gov
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Lithium Valley Workshop #2
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley
INFO The purpose of this workshop is to present information and gather input for project land use alternatives for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan.
