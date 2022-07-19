Children’s Summer
Reading Program
WHEN 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Raise a Reader
WHEN For ages 0 to 18 MO. 2 p.m., For ages 18 to 36 MO. 2:45 p.m., For ages 3 to 5 YR. 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Early Learning with Families Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Craft Day
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO School age
Game Day
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old
Hoops Academy
WHEN 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE New gym of Valley Christian Church, Wall Road just east of the Imperial Movies
INFO Young people who like basketball are invited to a free, co-ed Hoops Academy. This exciting program is open to 5th and 6th graders or youth ages 10-12 and they will play 4 on 4 games, learn skills and make new friends. The basketball program will be on Tuesdays throughout the summer and add a tutoring component in the fall program. For more information, call Jose Avalos at 760-234-1220 or Jim Shinn at 760-353-2467.
Baby Time
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5 years old
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For 18 years and older
