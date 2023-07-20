School Age Presentation

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Paws for a Cause

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO El Centro Public Library will hold a pet food and supply drive to support the Imperial Valley Humane Society. ECPD K-9 Brinley will be present at 10:30 a.m.

ICOE Program

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 5.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

STEAM Lab

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Legislative Meet and Greet

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. 5th St., El Centro

INFO For more information, please contact IV Regional Chamber of Commerce at (760) 352-7413 or via email at membership@ivregionalchamber.com.

Pioneers’ Museum Arts and Crafts

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Activities geared toward children in third to fifth grade. Event is free but requires preregistration online at eventbrite.com/e/76-3rd-5th-grade-arts-and-crafts-tickets-636673436387.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18.

SDSU Imperial Valley Alumni Meet and Greet

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Stockmen’s Club, 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley

INFO For more information please contact ochin@sdsu.edu

Let’s Talk

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

