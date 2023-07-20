School Age Presentation
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Paws for a Cause
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO El Centro Public Library will hold a pet food and supply drive to support the Imperial Valley Humane Society. ECPD K-9 Brinley will be present at 10:30 a.m.
ICOE Program
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Legislative Meet and Greet
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. 5th St., El Centro
INFO For more information, please contact IV Regional Chamber of Commerce at (760) 352-7413 or via email at membership@ivregionalchamber.com.
Pioneers’ Museum Arts and Crafts
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Activities geared toward children in third to fifth grade. Event is free but requires preregistration online at eventbrite.com/e/76-3rd-5th-grade-arts-and-crafts-tickets-636673436387.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
SDSU Imperial Valley Alumni Meet and Greet
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Stockmen’s Club, 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley
INFO For more information please contact ochin@sdsu.edu
Let’s Talk
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.