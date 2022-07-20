Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Study Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Children’s Summer Reading
Program
WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
ICOE & Sprout Storytime
WHEN 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Early Learning with Families Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 to 12:00 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library Online
Teen’s Summer Reading Program
WHEN 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Teen Makers Clay Craft
WHEN 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Teen Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Baby Time
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO 0 TO 2 years old
Read-to-me Preschool Program
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO 3 to 5 years old
Coloring Day
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5 years old
Let’s meet… Dippy Duck
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For all ages
Teen Club
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 17 years old
Free support group for caregivers of family members with
Alzheimer’s/Dementia
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 “J” Street
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
ESL “Let’s Talk” Conversation Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special food, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.
