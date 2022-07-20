Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Study Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

Children’s Summer Reading

Program

WHEN 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

ICOE & Sprout Storytime

WHEN 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Early Learning with Families Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 to 12:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library Online

Teen’s Summer Reading Program

WHEN 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

Teen Makers Clay Craft

WHEN 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Teen Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

Baby Time

WHEN 9 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO 0 TO 2 years old

Read-to-me Preschool Program

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO 3 to 5 years old

Coloring Day

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO All ages

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5 years old

Let’s meet… Dippy Duck

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For all ages

Teen Club

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 to 17 years old

Free support group for caregivers of family members with

Alzheimer’s/Dementia

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center at 575 “J” Street

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

ESL “Let’s Talk” Conversation Class

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243

INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special food, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.

