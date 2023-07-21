Toddler Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Summer Reading Program

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Fridays

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

July 22

Desert Quilters of the Imperial Valley “Christmas in July” Workshop

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” Street, Brawley

INFO Julie Dunn will teach how to make an “Oh Christmas Tree” wall hanging. Workshop is open to the community members interested in learning the art of quilt making. Beginners are welcome.

Traditional Craft Day: Pottery Painting

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo

INFO Free community event.

