Toddler Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Summer Reading Program
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Fridays
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
July 22
Desert Quilters of the Imperial Valley “Christmas in July” Workshop
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 “J” Street, Brawley
INFO Julie Dunn will teach how to make an “Oh Christmas Tree” wall hanging. Workshop is open to the community members interested in learning the art of quilt making. Beginners are welcome.
Traditional Craft Day: Pottery Painting
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Rd., Ocotillo
INFO Free community event.
