Children’s Summer Reading
Program
WHEN 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library Online
Farm to Summer
WHEN 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Adult’s Summer Reading Program
WHEN 2:45 to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Community Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Presentations
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO School age
Teen Program
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18 years old
Summer Water Safety
Presentation ft. Dippy Duck
WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Summer Reading Program
WHEN 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Steam Lab
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For 6 to 12 years old
Reuse, Reduce, Recycle
Presentation
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Let’s talk conversation group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 years and older
