Early Learner’s Summer Reading Program
WHEN For ages 0-18 mo. 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., For ages 18-36 mo. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., For ages 3 to 5 yr. 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., For ages 0-5 yr. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Early Learning with Families Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251
Adult Program
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Ages 18 and older
Story Time Day
WHEN 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Paint Time
WHEN 12 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old
Virtual Story Time
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Books into movies:
“The Kite Runner”
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
