Early Learner’s Summer Reading Program

WHEN For ages 0-18 mo. 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., For ages 18-36 mo. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., For ages 3 to 5 yr. 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., For ages 0-5 yr. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Early Learning with Families Room, 200 W 9th St, Imperial, CA 92251

Adult Program

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

INFO Ages 18 and older

Story Time Day

WHEN 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Paint Time

WHEN 12 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old

Virtual Story Time

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older

Books into movies:

“The Kite Runner”

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

