School Age Craft Day
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Employer Handshake Workshop
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College College Center, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Learn about new online platform to allow employers to connect with IVC students and alumni. Lunch will be provided. Registration at forms.office.com/r/U362hZAAwz.
Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity
WHEN 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Game Palooza
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 12.
Trans/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Snack
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18.
Trans/Non Binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3.
Library Learners Book Club
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Christmas in July
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion, 770 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Shopping, bar, food, games and prizes.
Suicide Prevention Presentation
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, Center for Clinical Training, 651 Wake Ave., El Centro
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
