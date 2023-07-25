School Age Craft Day

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Employer Handshake Workshop

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College College Center, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Learn about new online platform to allow employers to connect with IVC students and alumni. Lunch will be provided. Registration at forms.office.com/r/U362hZAAwz.

Lunch at the Library and Craft Activity

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Game Palooza

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 12.

Trans/Non Binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Snack

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18.

Trans/Non Binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Christmas in July

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion, 770 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Shopping, bar, food, games and prizes.

Suicide Prevention Presentation

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, Center for Clinical Training, 651 Wake Ave., El Centro

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.