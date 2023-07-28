School Age Award Party

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Summer Reading Program Closure Celebration

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.

Lunch at the Library

WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

12 Step Support Group

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Snack Time

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Pride Talent Search

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Mexca Brewery, 614 Main St., El Centro

INFO Participate for a chance to perform at the October 14 Imperial Valley Pride event.

When Disaster Strikes: Act, Prepare, Survive Training

WHEN 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 “I” St., Brawley

INFO For sign up links or more information please visit facebook.com/events/220720224121414.

July 29

Community Clean-up Event

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE 525 S. Sorenson Ave., Calipatria

INFO Furniture, yard waste, large appliances and e-waste are accepted. For Calipatria residents only. Must bring proof of residency; drivers license and water bill.

When Disaster Strikes: Act, Prepare, Survive Training

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 “I” St., Brawley

INFO For sign up links or more information please visit facebook.com/events/220720224121414.

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial County Free Library Salton City Branch, 1209 Van Buren Ave. Ste. 2, Thermal

INFO Sensory storytime.

