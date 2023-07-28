School Age Award Party
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Summer Reading Program Closure Celebration
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For school aged children 0 to 18. First come first served to first 50 children to attend.
Lunch at the Library
WHEN 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Snack Time
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Pride Talent Search
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Mexca Brewery, 614 Main St., El Centro
INFO Participate for a chance to perform at the October 14 Imperial Valley Pride event.
When Disaster Strikes: Act, Prepare, Survive Training
WHEN 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
WHERE Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 “I” St., Brawley
INFO For sign up links or more information please visit facebook.com/events/220720224121414.
July 29
Community Clean-up Event
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE 525 S. Sorenson Ave., Calipatria
INFO Furniture, yard waste, large appliances and e-waste are accepted. For Calipatria residents only. Must bring proof of residency; drivers license and water bill.
When Disaster Strikes: Act, Prepare, Survive Training
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Del Rio Branch Library, 1501 “I” St., Brawley
INFO For sign up links or more information please visit facebook.com/events/220720224121414.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library Salton City Branch, 1209 Van Buren Ave. Ste. 2, Thermal
INFO Sensory storytime.
