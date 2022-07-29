Adult Program
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Ages 18 and older
Story Time Day
WHEN 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
ESL “Let’s Talk” Conversation Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243
INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special food, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.
